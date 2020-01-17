OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 372 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cintas by 254.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $286.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $177.27 and a 52 week high of $287.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

