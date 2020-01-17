OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 112,297 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 112,297 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after buying an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,907,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $577,937,000 after buying an additional 90,060 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,650,297 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $556,430,000 after buying an additional 90,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.28. 5,023,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $89.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.