OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 886 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 104,950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.04. 419,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,728. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $120.37 and a 1-year high of $139.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.