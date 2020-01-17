OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $14.74 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 261,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,743,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 4,484,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,748,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.