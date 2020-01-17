OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.4% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $201.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

