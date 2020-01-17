OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of Dover worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 13.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 95.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $119.60. The stock had a trading volume of 650,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.89.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on shares of Dover and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

