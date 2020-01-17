OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.79 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

In related news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

