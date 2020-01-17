OLD National Bancorp IN Has $12.06 Million Position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in AON by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in AON by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in AON by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.15. 548,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,537. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $150.36 and a 52 week high of $212.65.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

