OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CarMax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 6,051.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 158,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000.

KMX traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $57.95 and a twelve month high of $100.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

