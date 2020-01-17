OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 28,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

Shares of ED opened at $89.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

