OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

IJR stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

