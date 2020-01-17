OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 579 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 62,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

