OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Up 32.4%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO) shares shot up 32.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 903,769 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of OKYO Pharma in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.75.

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in the United Kingdom. Its development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM-8, a non-opiod analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

