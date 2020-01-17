Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

OKTA traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $125.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,981. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.44 and a 1 year high of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.88 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $5,974,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,270 shares of company stock worth $36,048,678 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

