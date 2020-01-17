Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $244.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.16 million to $246.00 million. Oil States International posted sales of $274.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Oil States International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OIS. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

NYSE:OIS opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25 and a beta of 2.36.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,326 shares in the company, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 581,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 44.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,796 shares during the period.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

