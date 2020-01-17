Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 810,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,438. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

