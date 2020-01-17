Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 1,401 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 1,401 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $11,698.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 86.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

