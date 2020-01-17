Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 1,401 Shares

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 1,401 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $11,698.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.54.
Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
