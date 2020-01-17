Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Short Interest Down 5.6% in December

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $421,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 170,516 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 168,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 98,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,782. The firm has a market cap of $786.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.