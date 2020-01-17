Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 36,837 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 168,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
