Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 36,837 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,689 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 168,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

