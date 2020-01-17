NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lifted by Argus from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.86.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $248.93 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The stock has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day moving average is $192.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

