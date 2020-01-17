Nufarm (ASX:NUF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.25

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.25 and traded as high as $6.48. Nufarm shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 3,513,920 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is A$5.27. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Nufarm Company Profile (ASX:NUF)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells crop protection products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Crop Protection and Seed Technologies. The company offers herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides to protect crops from damage caused by weeds, pests, and diseases.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.