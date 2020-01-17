Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.
NUAN opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.
In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.
