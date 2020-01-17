Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

NUAN opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

