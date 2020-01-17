Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Nu Skin Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 target price on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NUS stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 672,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $69.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.7% in the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

