NPCoin (NPC) Market Cap Hits $10.42 Million

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 18.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, NPCoin has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $7,397.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00060252 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000081 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

