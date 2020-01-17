Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Novation Companies Inc (OTCMKTS:NOVC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 3,055 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. Novation Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

