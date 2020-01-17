NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 5.1%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 396,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 241,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBY shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-antibiotic and anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States, China, and internationally. It offers Avenova, a prescription product for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye; NeutroPhase for wound care market; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules for use against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; auriclosene irrigation solution for urology; and intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses.

