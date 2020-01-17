Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Sells $230,000.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.65. 1,626,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,343. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 224,569 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

