Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,174.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,877.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,819.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,817.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

