Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

