Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.22.

NPI traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,365. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$22.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.