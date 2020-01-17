Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Acquired by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 252.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 966,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $83.95 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,207,481. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

