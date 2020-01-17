Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7,767.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Norfolk Southern worth $60,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $208.57. 101,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,258. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

