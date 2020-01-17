Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 30,160,000 shares. Approximately 26.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $3,185,849.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,605,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,944,198.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 387.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 61,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Nordstrom by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,582 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $40.49. 2,028,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,965. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

