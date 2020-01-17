Noah Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $732.00 (NOAH)

Noah Coin (CURRENCY:NOAH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Noah Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Livecoin and HitBTC. Noah Coin has a total market cap of $58.92 million and $732.00 worth of Noah Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Noah Coin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Noah Coin

Noah Coin was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Noah Coin’s total supply is 91,584,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,687,957,978 tokens. Noah Coin’s official website is noahcoin.org . Noah Coin’s official Twitter account is @NOAHCOIN_Proj and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noah Coin

Noah Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, DDEX, Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noah Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noah Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noah Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

