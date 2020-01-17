Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nevro by 327.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVRO traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,296. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Nevro Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.92.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Nevro’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

