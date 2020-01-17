Nkcfo LLC Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hexcel by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Hexcel by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,256. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

