NIX (NIX) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, NIX has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $32.15 and $7.50. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $82,536.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,894.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.01920789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $358.47 or 0.04025467 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00693886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00131028 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00791986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010126 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00700278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $13.77, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

