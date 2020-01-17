Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,061 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,061 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 94,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 94,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 124,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

Walmart stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 355,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

