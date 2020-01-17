Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $59.01 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $59,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in American Tower by 6,683.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 210,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 207,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.84. 90,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $163.06 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

