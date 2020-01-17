Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $41.34 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,655 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $41,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.41. 265,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,639. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

