Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $28.22 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $28,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Target by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 313.3% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Target stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.40. 481,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988,879. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day moving average of $107.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

