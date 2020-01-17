Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.97 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,187 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

ISRG stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $600.71. 20,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $590.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.15 and a 52 week high of $616.56. The company has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock worth $14,351,365 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

