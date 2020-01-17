Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10,615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2,073.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 487,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 75.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 568,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,241,000 after buying an additional 243,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.13. 96,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,480. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $183.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

