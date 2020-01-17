Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Nike makes up about 3.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,608,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nike by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,564,000 after acquiring an additional 870,659 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 339,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.95. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.19.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,916 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,474 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.