Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,035,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 302,577 shares.The stock last traded at $176.27 and had previously closed at $165.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 2nd quarter worth $372,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 739.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,749 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter worth $8,543,000. Institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nice (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

