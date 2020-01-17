Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Lowered by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nice during the second quarter valued at about $372,502,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 239.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after acquiring an additional 181,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice by 739.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 141,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nice by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 80,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.25. 35,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,577. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nice Ltd will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

