NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 11,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,007,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,819,081 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,063,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,561 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 1,667.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 342,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 323,367 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.98. 276,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.04. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.