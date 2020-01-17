NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC opened at $52.90 on Monday. NextCure has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.00, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,512,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.