NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

NEXON Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.51 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. develops and services PC online and mobile games. It also provides portal site planning services. The company offers approximately 100 online games in 190 countries. NEXON Co, Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

