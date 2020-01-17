NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 135,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,149. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 61.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

